Thursday morning forecast – March 26th

Weather

A chance for scattered showers will remain for Thursday with the best possibility for areas north of Point Conception. Along with this activity breezy and gusty winds will persists for the Central and South Coasts. Temperatures will remain below average with daytime highs along the coasts and valleys expected to warm to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Conditions will clear away for Friday with less cloud coverage and more sunshine. Along with breezy northwest to west wind ranging from 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Daytime highs along the Central coast and valleys will warm slightly in the low to mid 60s. Warmer temps will be likely for areas south of Point Conception.

Due to a storm arriving over Northern, California on Saturday an increase in cloud coverage will arrive. Dry conditions are still expected with temps slightly warmer. As the warming continues into early next week many areas could be reaching the 70's for Monday.