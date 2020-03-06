Friday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Friday is beginning in much the same way Thursday did for much of the California Central Coast and South Coast with many areas of marine layer clouds, but they aren't over everyone. We'll get some sunshine at times this afternoon before more clouds arrive late tonight. Daytime highs will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s for all areas.

The first of two storm systems will move over us this weekend. We can expect light rain showers Saturday and spotty showers are still possible Sunday. The second storm system will bring much better chances for heavier, more widespread rain Monday through Wednesday, with gradually decreasing clouds Thursday. Several inches of rain will be possible.

Daytime highs will be much more seasonable for all areas through late next week due to the incoming late winter storms. Most highs will be in the 60s, with a few upper 50s and lower 70s possible. Overnight lows will remain milder than average most days due to our increased cloud cover most of the next week. Lows will remain in the 40s and lower 50s.