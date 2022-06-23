Marine layer returning Friday morning…

That toasty weather is continuing in interior areas Thursday afternoon. We thought there may be another isolated thunderstorm or two develop in Ventura County today, but so far things are staying quiet. We’ll continue to monitor.

You can expect a marine layer Friday and Saturday morning. Hopefully, this will burn off by early afternoon as temperatures warm. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the upper 90s inland.

Sundowner winds may also develop along the South Coast Saturday evening and again Sunday. Some of those winds could approach advisory criteria!

Warm weather will stick around on Sunday and some spots may end up over 100 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated if you're outside for a long period of time.