Tuesday morning forecast – August 11th

Tuesday will feel a lot like the start to our work week, morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. With exception to the Central Coast as some low level clouds could linger, creating the potential for overcast beaches. As a ridge of high pressure continues to develop conditions will warm gradually. With a heat wave expected to dominate the region from Friday and through the weekend.

More significant warming is expected for Wednesday as temperatures rise to near average conditions. Despite the warmth, night to morning clouds will still develop greeting the Central Coast before clearing to sunshine. Daytime highs for midweek will warm in the 60s to 70s along the coast, while inland locations bump to the 80s and 90s.

Widespread cloud cover will move in on Thursday with the potential for moisture. Temperatures could still warm slightly, adding 2 to 3 degrees. The heat is on for Friday, along with strong winds and reduced relative humidity. This will prompt elevated fire concerns through the weekend with potential for advisories.