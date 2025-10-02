Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Friday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 28 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg SFB between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 3.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms associated with the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions.

This will be the second flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched a prior Starlink mission.