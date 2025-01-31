Weather to Launch: How weather impacts rocket launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Often, we look up into the sky and see rockets. These rockets are launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, which recently made history with more than 50 launches in a year.

So, how does weather play a role in those launches?

Vandenberg Space Force Base is one of only a few locations across the nation that launches rockets into space.

There are countless factors that play critical roles in ensuring everything goes off without a hitch. One of the most significant factors that can impact a launch is, of course, the weather.

Our day began bright and early at 6:30 a.m. as we arrived at the visitor center and received our credentials to enter the base. Once on base, we were taken to the weather balloon shop to witness the morning balloon release at 7:20 a.m. The balloon carries a device called a radiosonde several miles into the atmosphere to measure various factors.

After the release, we were taken to Vandenberg’s main weather headquarters to learn how meteorologists prepare their forecasts. The weather officers examine the area’s conditions to determine if it is safe to launch. They must ensure that factors like wind and lightning won’t impact the launch.

Once they determine it’s safe to proceed, the countdown to takeoff begins. At this point, it’s only a matter of hours. After receiving the green light, we headed out to the viewing site—roughly three miles from the launchpad. This gave us an opportunity to learn more about the rocket itself.

While it’s hard to gauge from afar, the rocket stands exactly 70 meters, or roughly 230 feet, tall. The cost of launching this Falcon 9 rocket? Just shy of $70 million. We also learned that the launch consists of two distinct stages.

After waiting for several hours, the moment finally arrived. Our morning culminated at 11:08 a.m. when the final countdown began, and it was time for launch.

Once in space, the rocket delivers its payload—in this case, more than 130 different satellites. This entire process unfolds within just a few minutes. Then, the booster reorients itself and begins its descent back to Earth. As it approaches the landing pad, a series of final boosts and readjustments occur before the sound of multiple sonic booms shakes the entire area.

After experiencing the launch up close and in person, we were left in awe—and we weren’t alone.

