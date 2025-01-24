Residents capture Spectacular Cosmic Sight from latest Falcon 9 Launch

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – On Friday morning at approximately 6:07am, Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink Satellites from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Early risers from up and down the Central Coast, and all around California witnessed the jawdropping sight the launch left behind.

A white orb, followed by a blue, orange tail lit up the early morning sky - an unexpected surprise for residents who are used to the frequent launches.

Facebook users across the state shared their views of the launch. One user wrote, "it started out as usual, then WOW!! You can see the fairings dropping as streaks, and also caught stage one as a longish red streak. What a show!!"

Another user wrote, "I’m here in Woodland Hills, California. Oh my God, the tail was so amazingly beautiful for this launch. It was breathtaking!!!"

The display in the sky was a beautiful, yet confusing sight for those who didn't know about the launch. Some thinking it was the start of an alien invasion or a meteor shower - but local residents were quick to debunk.

"Did you see the strange light in the sky this morning? No that wasn’t a UFO."

Extraterrestrial or not, the explosion of colors paired with the half moon illuminating in the background was truly a sight to see.

Photo: Brianne Jory Photo: Richard Guiterrez Photo: Susan Love Photo: Matt Udknow Photo: Jorge Salcedo Photo: Michael Terrones Photo: Corrine von Guenther Photo: Steve Price

The community shared their snapshots of the Falcon 9 Launch with your NewsChannel this morning. You can stay up to date with the latest Vandenberg photos and news on our Vandenberg-dedicated page.

You can share your photos, videos, and ideas, with NewsChannel 3-12 here.