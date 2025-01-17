Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

Space X planning Falcon 9 rocket launch Saturday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X is planning to launch 27 Starlink satellites in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:03 a.m. Saturday.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be available until 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday as added launch chances will be available until 7:36 a.m. the following day.

This is the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission and the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, following stage separation.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available five minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

