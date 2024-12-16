Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

Falcon 9 launch of NROL-149 from Vandenberg SFB scheduled early morning Tuesday, December 17

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of NROL-149 has been announced for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at 5:20 a.m.

According to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the launch dates and times are subject to change based on mission requirements.

After first stage separation, the booster on this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

