Vandenberg Space Force Base

New Digital Transformation Office opens at Vandenberg Space Force Base

KEYT
By
today at 10:21 am
Published 11:49 am

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Our local space force base is taking bold steps toward the future with a new facility opening today, nicknamed "The Crucible."

A Digital Transformation Office, the facility will specialize in warfighting, installation, and mission support capabilities, embracing new technologies while integrating and digitizing existing processes.

A ribbon cutting will be held this afternoon at Vandenberg Space Force Base, where we'll get a first glimpse of The Crucible.

Exclusive coverage of the event, and more information about The Crucible, will be updated to this article.

Vandenberg Space Force Base

Jarrod Zinn

