Ivan Andre Chamorro Santibanez sentenced to 14 years in connection with ten area burglaries

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ivan Andre Chamorro Santibanez of Chile was sentenced to 14 years in state prison earlier this month for committing ten residential burglaries across Ventura County.

Santibanez previously pled guilty on March 7 of this year to ten felony counts of first-degree residential burglary and one felony count of conspiracy to residential burglary stated a press release about the sentencing from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Santibanez also admitted to the following special allegations:

PC 667S2-Strike Prior 2

PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony with Prison Eligibility

PC 667(a)(1)-Serious Felony Prior

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-Manner in which Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

CRC 4.421(b)(4)-Defendant was on Probation, Mandatory Supervision, Post Release Community Supervision, or Parole when the Crime was Committed

"This sentence reflects the serious impact residential burglaries have on victims and our community," explained Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Nuñez. "The defendant carefully planned and executed these crimes, violating the sanctity and safety of people’s homes."

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, between Nov. 9, 2023, and Feb. 7, 2024, Santibanez -also known as Evan Francisco- targeted homes in Moorpark, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, and Simi Valley in upscale neighborhoods that backed up to open space.

In all ten of the homes Santibanez burglarized, he got inside by smashing a rear window, sliding glass door, or French door detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Many of the homes were ransacked and valuable items including jewelry, watches, and cash were stolen and in one case, a safe with over $100,000 in cash was taken shared the Venture County District Attorney's Office.

On Feb. 8, 2024, Ventura County Sheriff's Detective Bryan Glasscock was on-duty and working on an unrelated investigation when he saw Santibanez climbing a hillside in a residential neighborhood in Moorpark explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Santibanez attempted to flee in a car, but was eventually taken into custody stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, items commonly used as burglary tools were found in the car including gloves and a tool bag with metal files sharpened to a point.

A subsequent investigation linked him to ten burglaries and a search of his phone revealed selfies with stolen jewelry and large amounts of cash shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Some of the burglary victims were able to recognize their stolen jewelry from the photos and being worn by Santibanez noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Santibanez was on probation at the time of his arrest for a 2021 residential burglary in Los Angeles County added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.