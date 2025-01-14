Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig Shows Us How “Ready, Set, Go!” plan is a life saver in light of devastating fires

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.—It’s been a grueling couple weeks for survivors of the multiple fires setting southern California ablaze.

“To lose homes and lives on the scale that we're seeing in L.A. is just it's really incomprehensible.,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.

About 100 firefighters from Santa Barbara County—from Santa Maria all the way down to Carpinteria— are helping fight the fires in L.A.

A 40 person rescue task force is doing the heart wrenching work of body recovery- for those who were unable to escape the rapidly moving flames.

“Just went down on Saturday to start in the Eaton Fire, assigned to the Eaton Fire. Some of the some of the grim work of recovering some of the people who who unfortunately didn't get out in time,” said Hartwig.

The Santa Barbara County fire chief wants people to understand that things can change in an instant, and to be tuned in to the ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ game plan if and when disaster strikes here at home.

The National Weather Service has placed the interior mountain of Santa Barbara County and the Eastern Santa Ynez Mountain Range in critical fire weather watch.

“Fire move so fast that you really can't get ready and be set at the same time. Ready really means right now because we have no rain in the forecast and our ten day forecast is dry. The humidity is a little higher, but it's dry. So we know we're in fire weather—whether we're under a red flag or not until we get our traditional rainy season here.”

“Ready” means having essential items packed and ready to go— that means snacks, water, medication, clothing, toiletries, and important documents.

“Set” means staying vigilant.

Hartwig says it also means knowing when to evacuate.

“Don't wait for somebody to come and tell you to leave If you feel like you should leave or you don't feel safe, you need to leave,” said Hartwig.

Hartwig says the heavy winds are concerning

In gusts of 100 miles per hour, burning embers can fly over a mile setting a new bundle of neighborhoods ablaze.

Apps like Watch Duty can help advise you where the fires are and if you need to evacuate, but it’s important to leave your home if you no longer feel safe.