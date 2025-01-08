Santa Barbara County braces itself for Santa Ana winds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.— Residents in Santa Barbara’s Eastside say they aren’t too worried about power going out, but they are preparing for a potential power outage.

One resident we spoke with says she has extra portable chargers to make sure communication devices won’t be cut off. She adds that battery operated lights are a game changer.

Workers say they have been struggling quite a bit today since there seems to be less foot traffic than usual.

Local vendors, fisherman, and gardeners say Tuesday was a bit of a nuisance, but nothing they can’t push through.

“ Well, for fishing it’s affected us a lot. We we had at least 5 hours of fishing and we caught nothing,” said Lionel Orellana, who left West Covina to search out a more ideal fishing location at Santa Barbara’s Stearn’s Wharf.

Residents are encouraged to take some basic steps to prepare for potential outages including packing a bag of non perishable snacks and medicine.

You can also sign up for important alerts at www.readysbc.org .