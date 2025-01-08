Heavy winds knock out power in Camarillo Heights

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.— Lisa Weisenberger wasn’t expecting to hear a loud boom Wednesday morning— but that’s exactly what happened when the Santa Ana winds knocked over a massive tree in her front yard in Camarillo.



“The wind was that bad…when I saw the burst of light coming from the electrical, that was scary,” said Lisa.



The National Weather Service says that 50 to 60 mile per hour winds can easily knock over cars and even mobile homes.



“When you look out the kitchen window out towards the hill, you can see a lot of dust in the air this morning. And it was gusting really hard, but I wasn't expecting it to knock down any branches on my tree,” said Lisa’s husband Jay Weisenberger.

The Weisenbergers say they’re lucky the tree fall didn’t start a fire, especially when just 2 months ago dozens of home burned down in the Mountain Fire just blocks away.



“ We recently had a fire here and just up the street and and, you know, just getting flashbacks of everything that's already happened,” said Lisa.



“ I hope this this wind stops, you know, stop because it did not only affects our our farm community, but our crops as well,” said Uriel Hernandez, who lives in Oxnard.



Strong winds and low humidity are creating dangerous conditions across the central Ventura County valleys and southern Ventura mountains.



“Luckily for us, you know, the fires are a little bit further away from us. So the winds, you know, quite blowing our way. So our air quality hasn't been impacted so much. But I imagine people further on the east side of the county are definitely impacted tomorrow,” said Diego Rico, who lives in Oxnard.