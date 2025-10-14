Former New York Jets star Nick Mangold seeking kidney transplant, asks fans to consider donating

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Jets All-Pro center Nick Mangold said Tuesday he has been battling chronic kidney disease for nearly 19 years and is undergoing dialysis.

Mangold addressed his health situation in a plea posted on social media where he appealed for a kidney donor.

“This isn’t an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what’s been happening with me and my health,” the former lineman stated in a statement addressed to the Jets and Ohio State University communities. Mangold won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2002.

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant,” the 41-year-old wrote. “I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood.”

Mangold said he is “deeply grateful” for anyone who considers to donate.

“This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me. While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead,” he said. “I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon.”

The Jets drafted Mangold in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

The seven-time Pro Bowler played all 11 seasons with the Jets, where he was a two-time first-team All-Pro and made the second-team All-Pro once. The franchise inducted Mangold into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022.

In September, Mangold was named as one of 128 modern-era players on the initial list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

