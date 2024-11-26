Lionel Messi’s former teammate Javier Mascherano announced as new Inter Miami head coach

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Former Argentina captain Javier Mascherano will be Inter Miami’s new head coach, the club announced on Tuesday.

Mascherano will reunite with legendary forward Lionel Messi, who he played alongside for the national team and spent almost eight years with at Barcelona.

This will be Mascherano’s first senior managerial position, having previously coached the Argentina Under-20 national team. He also coached the country’s men’s side at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where it was knocked out by France in the quarterfinals.

He replaces Gerardo Martino, who the club announced had stepped down for personal reasons on Friday.

Mascherano said he now wants to help the club reach new heights.

“To be able to lead a Club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of. I was drawn to the organization’s undeniable ambition, and the infrastructure it has to support it,” Inter Miami’s new head coach said in Tuesday’s statement.

“I’m looking forward to working with the people at Inter Miami to help the Club reach new heights, and to give the fans more unforgettable moments.”

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said he is excited to welcome the soccer veteran to the club.

“Throughout his career as one of the world’s best players and as an experienced coach, Javier has always demonstrated what makes him great – relentless determination with the knowledge, instincts and understanding to back it up. We’re very excited to welcome him to lead our team,” Beckham said.

Mascherano becomes the latest ex-Barcelona player to make the move to Miami. Alongside Messi, former Barça players Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets are all members of the current squad.

The 40-year-old was deployed as a central defender or a defensive midfielder and had a glittering playing career. He made his first team debut for Buenos Aires-based team River Plate in 2003, before transferring to Brazilian club Corinthians. He signed for English side West Ham in the summer of 2006 but moved to Liverpool later that season.

He was snapped up by Barcelona in 2010 and played for the Catalan club for seven and a half seasons. He won the Spanish La Liga title and the Copa del Rey title five times each and won the Champions League in 2011 and 2015.

Mascherano departed for Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune in January 2018, before ending his career back in Argentina with Estudiantes in 2020.

He also had a storied career for the national team, racking up 147 caps between 2003 and 2018, the most by any player other than Messi. He was appointed captain of the squad in 2008 and wore the armband for three years before being replaced by Messi.

Miami had a record-breaking regular season in 2024, finishing with a Major League Soccer (MLS) record 74 points and taking home the Supporters’ Shield. That secured the team a controversial invite to the FIFA Club World Cup, and Miami came into the playoffs as favorite to lift the MLS Cup.

However, the team was shockingly eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, losing 3-2 to No. 9 seed Atlanta United on home soil in the best-of-three series decider.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.