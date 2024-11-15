Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson via unanimous decision of highly anticipated bout

By Homero De la Fuente and Jonny Velasquez, CNN

(CNN) — Social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson via unanimous decision of their highly anticipated professional bout on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

Fighting in front of 72,300 fans at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Paul controlled most of the fight against Tyson winning via unanimous decision, to become the sixth fighter to defeat the former heavyweight champion in his career.

With the victory, Paul improves to 11-1 in his professional career, including seven knockouts, while further cementing himself as a valid competitor in the sport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

