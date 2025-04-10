Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has a new job – photographer at the Masters

By Sarah Sims

(CNN) — Ken Griffey Jr., a 13-time MLB All-Star, is taking his talents to the Masters this week, stepping up to a different kind of green and view. Griffey is a credentialed photographer for Masters.com.

After playing the course a few years back, he said, “I am not going to go to a Masters until I play it and now I have the opportunity to shoot it. It’s been unbelievable and wild,” telling Mornings at the Masters.

Since his retirement in 2010, he picked up the lens in 2015 and hasn’t put it down since. He has been credentialed to shoot MLB, MLS, NFL and IndyCar events. Augusta National Golf Club is where history is made and firsts happen for many — just like Griffey Jr.

He picked up a camera not only for the love of sports, but he said, “it was actually the only way I could see my kids.” Relating to his dad, “I understand what he felt like coming to watch me play.”

As a public figure, and with social media creating buzz at any time, this factors into his everyday life. When he was going to watch his kids’ games, people would come up to him and distract him.

Griffey said, “My daughter literally stopped dribbling a basketball and just looked at me when she was five. I was like okay, I’ve got to pay more attention to what’s going on. I figured no one’s messing with the photographer, well let me pick it up, let me try it.”

April 10 is a lucky and special day for the Griffey family. With his dad’s birthday today, Ken would always do an “easy birthday gift” for his dad.

His first home run was on April 10, 1989, his 400th on April 10, 2000, and now he is a credentialed photographer for one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world.

Don’t worry, hitting a home run is still better for this All-Star, but a 330-yard drive might come close for Griffey Jr.

The Masters will continue throughout the weekend. The iconic green jacket will be given out on Sunday, and Griffey Jr. will be there to capture those special moments.

