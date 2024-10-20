New York Liberty defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtime in Game 5 of WNBA Finals to clinch franchise’s first title

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The long wait for the Liberty is over.

After 28 years and five previous Finals appearances, New York are now champions.

In front of a raucous Brooklyn crowd at the Barclays Center, the Liberty defeated a relentless Minnesota Lynx team 67-62 in overtime in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the Finals.

Nyara Sabally was New York’s unexpected star. Coming into Sunday, she averaged 2.8 points per game in the Finals but came alive to score 13 points in Game 5.

With under six seconds remaining in regulation and down two, the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, hit two clutch free throws to force the extra session.

Sabally had a key block in OT too – stuffing Napheesa Collier’s attempt to tie the game.

The Liberty’s star guard Sabrina Ionescu struggled mightily in the game, scoring just five points on 1-of-19 shooting.

The Liberty were the only original WNBA franchise without a ring.

