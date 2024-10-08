Skip to Content
New York Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh after disappointing season start

Published 7:59 am

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh, a source with direct knowledge told CNN on Tuesday.

The Jets have started the 2024 season with two wins and three losses and are coming off a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday.

Saleh compiled a 20-36 regular season record with no playoff appearances in three-plus seasons on the sidelines.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will reportedly replace Saleh on an interim basis.

The Jets next face the (3-2) Buffalo Bills at home on Monday Night Football.

