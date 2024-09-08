Northern Illinois shocks No. 5 Notre Dame in ‘biggest upset’ in school’s history

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Northern Illinois Huskies shocked No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday in a dramatic upset result at Notre Dame Stadium.

Kanon Woodill’s 35-year field goal with 31 seconds left gave the Huskies a late two-point lead before Cade Haberman blocked Notre Dame’s attempted 62-yard field goal to clinch the 16-14 victory.

The victory is Northern Illinois’ first ever win over a top-five ranked opponent, with the NBC commentary team coining it the “biggest upset” in the school’s history.

“I’m so proud of the kids, our coaches, everybody, they believed,” an emotional Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock told NBC afterwards. “They believed and we came here and got it done.

“They listened to what I said, I told them all week: ‘We don’t need luck, we just need to be our best,’ and they were their best today.”

The Fighting Irish had taken the lead on Saturday, but the Huskies answered in impressive fashion with a 83-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Hampton to Antario Brown and two field goals from Woodill to give them a six-point advantage.

A 34-yard touchdown run from Jeremiyah Love handed Notre Dame a one-point lead midway through the third quarter.

And trailing with just under six minutes remaining of the game, Northern Illinois got the ball back when Amariyun Knighten intercepted Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard and returned it 30 yards to Notre Dame’s 50-yard line.

The team drove down the field, converting two third downs and a fourth down along the way, until they reached the Fighting Irish’s 19-yard line.

Woodill successfully converted the field goal, his third of the afternoon, to leave Notre Dame just seconds to attempt a comeback.

They managed to reach Northern Illinois’ 44-yard line before the drive stalled, leaving them with a 62-yard field goal attempt and just five seconds remaining.

But Haberman was able to get his hand to the attempt from by Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter, his second block of the day, sparking wild scenes of celebration as the Northern Illinois players and coaches spilled onto the field.

It is the first win by any Mid-American Conference team over a team ranked in the Associated Press top five.

Hammock spoke afterwards on why the victory was so special to him.

“All these guys that have been with our program, been through the ups and downs and they continue to fight,” he said as his voice cracked with emotion. “It’s like they’re my kids! I’m happy for the adversity, to push through no matter the situation and I just couldn’t be more proud.”

