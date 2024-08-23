Scottie Scheffler plays down ‘sore’ back after injury concerns at BMW Championship

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler appeared to struggle with tightness in his lower back after shooting 1-under during the first round of this week’s BMW Championship on Thursday, but played down concerns it might threaten his participation in the event.

The new Olympic gold medalist told reporters afterwards that he had trouble “loosening” his back up during the first round and could be seen wincing and grabbing his back after a shot on the 17th hole.

“I woke up just a little sore this morning,” he said. “With it being a little bit tight it was hard for me to get through it and I was laboring most of the day to get through the ball.

“On 17, I was trying to hit a high draw, and that’s a shot where I’ve really got to use a big turn, big motion. Really just felt it a little bit. But other than that, all good.”

Scheffler is the runaway leader in the FedExCup and might have been tempted to skip this week’s tournament to prepare for the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week.

But the American played down injury concerns, saying he would be fit enough to compete as usual for the rest of the BMW Championship.

“Maybe I hit a few too many balls yesterday or something. It was just a little sore. I’m sure I’ll get some ice on it and stuff and I’ll be totally fine tomorrow,” he added.

Given Scheffler struggled a little with his ball-striking, he fell off the early pace set by leader Keegan Bradley who sits on 6-under after the first round.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama sits one shot behind him in second, after another impressive performance following his win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week.

The highlight of Matsuyama’s day was a brilliant 73-foot putt for birdie on the fourth hole, his third consecutive at that point.

The 32-year-old’s attempt seemed to take an age as it trickled down the green, with the crowd erupting as it disappeared down the hole.

The opening round of the BMW Championship in Castle Pines Golf Club, Colorado, was delayed by three hours and 10 minutes after a storm hit the area.

Lightning struck nearby and play was suspended while the conditions subsided.

Organizers will hope the weather is kinder as the second round begins on Friday, with current leader Bradley hoping to maintain his fine form.

