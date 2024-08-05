Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly becoming highest paid NFL kicker

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has agreed to a four-year deal that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, according to reports.

Butker announced the extension on X but provided no details. Unidentified sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport the contract is worth $25.6 million, including more than $17 million in guaranteed money.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!” the three-time Super Bowl champion posted on X.

The 29-year-old represented himself in negotiations, according to Schefter and Rapoport. According to ESPN, Butker’s deal would pass the $6 million per season contracts of Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens and Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles.

CNN has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.

Butker has made 89% of the field goals he has attempted in his seven-year career – second best in history – with his longest kick a 62-yarder in the 2022 season. Last season he made 33 of 35 field goal attempts. In February, he kicked a Super Bowl record 57-yarder in the third quarter as the Chiefs downed the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Kicker made headlines over controversial comments this year

In May, Butker made controversial comments during a commencement speech at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas.

He decried Pride Month as a “deadly sin” and suggested that women find more fulfillment through getting married and having children than by pursuing careers.

Butker faced significant backlash for his comments from fans and from groups like LGBT advocacy organization GLAAD. The NFL distanced itself from Butker’s words, while his teammates quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce said they didn’t agree with Butker’s speech but valued him as a teammate.

Butker later reaffirmed his commitment to his comments: “If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now. … Our love for Jesus and thus our desire to speak out should never be outweighed by the longing of our fallen nature to be loved by the world.”

Last month, tennis great Serena Williams hosted the ESPY Awards, where she, along with her sister Venus Williams and Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson, took a verbal shot at Butker.

“So go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports because they are sports,” Venus said to wrap up the segment.

“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” Serena quipped.

“At all, like ever,” Brunson added.

The defending back-to-back Super Bowl champion will kick off the 2024 NFL season and their quest for three consecutive titles against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.