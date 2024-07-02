Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen inspire the Netherlands to 3-0 victory over Romania as Dutch reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Netherlands booked its spot in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 thanks to a 3-0 victory over Romania on Tuesday.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for the Netherlands in Munich with a powerful finish midway through the first half as he continued his impressive goalscoring form at the tournament. It was the Liverpool forward’s third goal of the tournament.

The Dutch had multiple opportunities to double its lead but were wasteful in front of goal until Gakpo produced a magical run to set up Donyell Malen for the Netherlands’ second.

It was Malen who scored the third Dutch goal in added time, running clear before finding the net with a low shot.

The Netherlands will play either Austria or Turkey in quarterfinals, with those two teams facing off against one another later on Tuesday in Leipzig.

