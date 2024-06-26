Ukraine exits Euro 2024 after goalless draw with Belgium as all four teams in Group E finish with four points

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Belgium narrowly made it through to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, qualifying second behind Romania in a tight Group E that finished with all four teams on four points.

Romania’s 1-1 draw with Slovakia was enough for both teams to reach the round of 16, with the Slovaks qualifying as one of the four best third-placed teams.

It was a heartbreaking end to the tournament for Ukraine, which exits Euro 2024 after finishing bottom of the group, despite picking up more points than some of the teams that qualified third from other groups.

Belgium’s failure to top Group E, however, means the Red Devils now face the daunting task of taking on France in the round of 16.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

