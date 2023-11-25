Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, makes long-awaited Longhorns debut

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Arch Manning’s uncles – Peyton and Eli – have won four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVP awards between them, were both selected as the No. 1 pick in the draft, and became NFL legends during their careers.

And Arch, the latest quarterback in the Manning dynasty, made his long-awaited, much anticipated debut on Friday for Texas Longhorns as they dismantled Texas Tech 57-7.

The 18-year-old freshman came on late in the third quarter for starter Quinn Ewers and played the entirety of the fourth, finishing with 2-of-5 passing for 30 yards and added a 12-yard run too.

“I’ve never seen a quarterback go into the game as a backup … when Arch went in, I mean the crowd was buzzing,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said, according to ESPN. “We had to try to quiet the crowd.”

A highly-touted prospect, Manning’s talent – and name – has ensured that he has long been earmarked for football success. Before committing to Texas, he broke his high school’s records for career passing yards and touchdowns in 2022, which were previously held by his uncles, Eli and Peyton.

He was ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, and the No. 1 among quarterbacks by ESPN.

The Longhorns’ blowout victory on Friday secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

