Dos Pueblos High graduate Matt Houston helps keep Team USA Basketball strong

Dos Pueblos High School graduate Matt Houston is working with Team USA as a strength and conditioning coach.
PARIS, France. - 2006 Dos Pueblos High School graduate Matt Houston is working with Team USA Men's Basketball at the Olympics as a strength and conditioning coach.

He is the assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Miami Heat so he is familiar with working with the best basketball players in the world.

He also has international experience having worked in China with both the men's and women's basketball teams.

Houston played football at Dos Pueblos High School and at the University of Washington

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

