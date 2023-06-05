DP graduate Matt Houston is keeping Miami strong during NBA Playoff run

MIAMI, Fla. - Matt Houston was a punishing running back and delivered big hits from his safety position when he played at Dos Pueblos High School.

The 2006 DP graduate continued that physical style when he played linebacker at the University of Washington.

Now his job is making sure the Miami Heat players stay strong and healthy during their NBA Playoff run that has seen them win the Eastern Conference and now battle Denver in the NBA Finals.

Houston is the assistant strength and conditioning coach for Miami and he is one of several local connections involved with the success of the Heat.

2018 UCSB graduate Gabe Vincent is a starting guard for Miami and he has had a strong playoff run.

Former Westmont College men's basketball coach Chet Kammerer has been with Miami for 27 years and is currently the Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations.

His son Chad Kammerer is a 1990 Westmont College graduate and is currently the team's Director of NBA Scouting.

As for Houston he has traveled the world in his field of sports training and science including a stint as the strength and conditioning coach for the Chinese men's national basketball team.

Houston has been with the Miami Heat organization since 2021.

He is getting married in August so if the Heat win three more games against Denver then Houston will have two rings this summer.