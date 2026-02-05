CIF-SS Water Polo wrap-up: Dons dominate in first round win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Sophomore star Jules Horton scored three goals and dished out three assists as Santa Barbara looked every bit as the top-seed in a 13-3 rout of Riverside Poly to open up the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.

Freshman Violette Bailey scored a game-high 4 goals including a rebound goal with less than a second left in the first half to give the Dons a commanding 8-0 lead.

Rose Nelly scored three goals and Yesenia Dunn added two goals for the Dons who play at Edison in a second round game on Tuesday, February 10th.

Also in Division 2, Temple City edged Carpinteira 12-11, Woodbridge defeated Thousand Oaks 13-9, Estridge edged Ventura 12-11 and Camarillo outlasted Rosary Academy 16-14.

In Division 4, Santa Paula won at home against Roosevelt 14-11 and in D5 Royal defeated Sierra Vista 19-6.