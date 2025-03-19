Skip to Content
High School Sports

Santa Barbara sweeps San Marcos to take over Channel League lead in boys volleyball

ENT_6396
Entenza Design
The Dons move to 4-0 in the Channel League.
By
Published 12:21 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos entered their home rivalry match with all kinds of momentum but Santa Barbara swept that away beating the Royals at the Thunderhut 28-26, 25-22, 25-23.

The Dons are now in first place in the Channel League at 4-0 while San Marcos slips to 3-1.

Last week the Royals beat rival Dos Pueblos in a five-set thriller and then won the DP Invitational over the weekend but they were not able to sustain that high level of play against the Dons.

Santa Barbara was led in kills by Luke Zuffelato with 12. The UCSB-basketball commit joined the Dons after his lengthy playoff basketball run ended and he has been a huge addition to an already talented squad that is now 8-2 on the season.

San Marcos was led by sophomore standout Matteo Burdick who had a match-high 16 kills after winning MVP of the DP Invitational.

(Burdick had another huge game for the Royals but it's not enough against the Dons. Entenza Design).

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara dons

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content