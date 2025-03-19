Santa Barbara sweeps San Marcos to take over Channel League lead in boys volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos entered their home rivalry match with all kinds of momentum but Santa Barbara swept that away beating the Royals at the Thunderhut 28-26, 25-22, 25-23.

The Dons are now in first place in the Channel League at 4-0 while San Marcos slips to 3-1.

Last week the Royals beat rival Dos Pueblos in a five-set thriller and then won the DP Invitational over the weekend but they were not able to sustain that high level of play against the Dons.

Santa Barbara was led in kills by Luke Zuffelato with 12. The UCSB-basketball commit joined the Dons after his lengthy playoff basketball run ended and he has been a huge addition to an already talented squad that is now 8-2 on the season.

San Marcos was led by sophomore standout Matteo Burdick who had a match-high 16 kills after winning MVP of the DP Invitational.

(Burdick had another huge game for the Royals but it's not enough against the Dons. Entenza Design).