DJ Wilson makes 8-three-pointers as Santa Barbara wins big at Dos Pueblos

GOLETA, Calif. - DJ Wilson is a solid 3-and-D player for Santa Barbara High School and you won't get any arguments from Dos Pueblos.

The Dons senior sank eight 3-pointers for a career-high 24 points as Santa Barbara rolled to an 88-44 Channel League road victory.

Wilson, who is a First Team, All-Channel League safety in football ,takes that intensity on the basketball court where he often guards the opponents top player.

Wilson and the Dons forced several turnovers leading to easy fast break opportunities as they raced out to a 23-6 lead and were up 46-25 at halftime.

Dos Pueblos made a nice run in the second quarter to pull within 30-25 but Wilson hit two of his five first-half three pointers as the Dons went on a 16-0 run to end the half.

Wilson's eight 3-pointers are tied for the second most in a single-game for the Dons.

Owen Horn added 14 points while standout Luke Zuffelato tallied 11 points as he playing sparingly in the second half.

(Luke Zuffelato and the Dons had too much firepower for Chargers. Entenza Design)

Santa Barbara improves to 13-4 on the year and 4-0 in league.

DP dropped to 8-9 for the season and 1-3 in league.

Evan Pinsker scored a team-high 11 points for the Chargers who play at San Marcos on Wednesday.