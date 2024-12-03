San Marcos girls water polo beats Santa Barbara with an eye on Super Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was everybody in the pool for San Marcos as all of their players saw action in a 14-3 Channel League win over a young and inexperienced Santa Barbara Dons team.

Eleven Royals players scored in the win.

(UCSB-commit Naomi Enright was one of 11 Royals players to score a goal. Entenza Design).

Royals star junior Charlotte Raisin scored a game-high 3 goals in limited action.

Raisin and teammate senior Lucy Haaland-Ford just helped Team USA capture a gold medal at the Pan American Championships last week in Colombia.

Dons freshman sensation Jules Horton scored both of her goals in the first half.

(Jules Horton led the Dons with 2 goals. Entenza Design).

On Saturday San Marcos plays fellow powerhouse schools Newport Harbor and Mater Dei at 9am and 1pm respectively.

Both of those games will be at Santa Barbara High School.