High School Sports

DP begins Channel League boys water polo tournament with lopsided win over Dons

DP dominates Santa Barbara to advance to tournament semifinals
By
Published 11:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Lucas Neushul and Tarkan Ezal each scored 3 goals as Dos Pueblos cruised past rival Santa Barbara 10-3 to begin Day 1 of the Channel League Tournament in boys water polo.

Behind goalkeeper Ethan Gelman, the Chargers did not allow a goal until the third quarter.

DP led 6-0 at the half.

Eli Carnaghe and Grant Nelson each added 2 goals apiece for the winning Chargers who advanced to the semifinals against Buena.

boys water polo
dos pueblos chargers
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

