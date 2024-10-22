DP begins Channel League boys water polo tournament with lopsided win over Dons
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Lucas Neushul and Tarkan Ezal each scored 3 goals as Dos Pueblos cruised past rival Santa Barbara 10-3 to begin Day 1 of the Channel League Tournament in boys water polo.
Behind goalkeeper Ethan Gelman, the Chargers did not allow a goal until the third quarter.
DP led 6-0 at the half.
Eli Carnaghe and Grant Nelson each added 2 goals apiece for the winning Chargers who advanced to the semifinals against Buena.