San Marcos girls volleyball takes 3rd place in Tournament of Champions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos was the top local finisher at the Tournament of Champions girls volleyball event hosted by Santa Barbara High School.

All-Tournament selection Elena Thomas led San Marcos to a hard-fought win over Newbury Park to claim third place (29-27, 25-23).

Earlier in the day the Royals lost to eventual champions Saint Francis in three sets (25-10, 25-19, 25-14).

The Lancers defeated Clovis High School in four sets to win the TOC title.

Tournament host Santa Barbara defeated Bishop Diego in four sets (25-10, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20) and finished in sixth place, one above the Cardinals.

The Dons lost in a three-set thriller to Yorba Linda in the fifth place match.

Dos Pueblos came in 11th place after falling to Los Gatos in a sweep.