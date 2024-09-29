Skip to Content
High School Sports

San Marcos girls volleyball takes 3rd place in Tournament of Champions

ENT_3962
Entenza Design
San Marcos is best local finisher at TOC with 3rd place
By
New
Published 12:17 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos was the top local finisher at the Tournament of Champions girls volleyball event hosted by Santa Barbara High School.

All-Tournament selection Elena Thomas led San Marcos to a hard-fought win over Newbury Park to claim third place (29-27, 25-23).

Earlier in the day the Royals lost to eventual champions Saint Francis in three sets (25-10, 25-19, 25-14).

The Lancers defeated Clovis High School in four sets to win the TOC title.

Tournament host Santa Barbara defeated Bishop Diego in four sets (25-10, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20) and finished in sixth place, one above the Cardinals.

The Dons lost in a three-set thriller to Yorba Linda in the fifth place match.

Dos Pueblos came in 11th place after falling to Los Gatos in a sweep.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
high school volleyball
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content