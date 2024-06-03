Big Splash! 3 Carpinteria High School student-athletes are headed to the next level

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Carpinteria Warriors have been enjoying great success in aquatics recently and so it is no surprise that two water polo players and one swimmer will continue competing in college.

Boys water polo standouts Asher Smith and Griffin Yamaoka sign with NCAA Division 1 schools Loyola Marymount and George Washington respectively.

In 2021 those two helped the Warriors win their first ever CIF-Southern Section title in boys water polo.

Lilli Nemetz will swim for NCAA Division 2 school Westmont in Montecito.

She led the Warriors to a Citrus Coast League title this past season.