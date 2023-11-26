CIF-SS Championship Results
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ventura County goes 2-1 in championship high school football games.
CIF-Southern Section Division 3
St. Bonaventure 24, Warren 21
11th CIF-SS title for Seraphs but first since 2008
CIF-SS Division 5
Orange Vista 55, Newbury Park 34
CIF-SS Division 6
Simi Valley 44, Mira Costa 38 (overtime)
Pioneers capture first CIF-Section crown in school history.
Jim Benkert has now won CIF-SS titles at Westlake, Oak Christian and Simi Valley
St. Bonaventure and Simi Valley advance to the CIF-State Playoffs.