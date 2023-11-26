Skip to Content
CIF-SS Championship Results

ST BONAVENTURE WINS.00_01_16_29.Still003
CIF-SS Championship scores
By
New
Published 12:21 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ventura County goes 2-1 in championship high school football games.

CIF-Southern Section Division 3

St. Bonaventure 24, Warren 21

11th CIF-SS title for Seraphs but first since 2008

https://keyt.com/news/local-news/top-stories/2023/11/25/return-to-glory-st-bonaventure-wins-cif-ss-division-3-championship-over-warren/
Seraphs win CIF-SS D3 crown

CIF-SS Division 5

Orange Vista 55, Newbury Park 34

CIF-SS Division 6

Simi Valley 44, Mira Costa 38 (overtime)

Pioneers capture first CIF-Section crown in school history.

Jim Benkert has now won CIF-SS titles at Westlake, Oak Christian and Simi Valley

St. Bonaventure and Simi Valley advance to the CIF-State Playoffs.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

