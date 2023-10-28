CIF-Central Section playoff brackets released for football

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The CIF-Central Section is sending most of our local football teams on the road to start the playoffs.

Twelve local teams made the playoffs and 9 of them will travel for first round games.

Morro Bay has the lone first round home game in our area with both Mission Prep and Atascadero receiving first round byes in D3 and will host second round games in two weeks.

Here are the first round match ups for Friday, November 3.

CIF-CS Division 1

Arroyo Grande (10) at Central (7)

St. Joseph (11) at Clovis (6)

CIF-CS Division 2

San Luis Obispo (13) at Tulare Union (4)

Lompoc (14) at Centennial (3)

CIF-CS Division 3

Mission Prep (1) bye

Atascadero (2) bye

Pioneer Valley (9) at Porterville (8)

Templeton (10) at Washington Union (7)

Nipomo (11) at Mt. Whitney (6)

Santa Ynez (13) at RF Kennedy (4)

CIF-CS Division 4

Santa Maria (10) Caruthers (7)

CIF-CS Division 5

East Bakersfield (13) at Morro Bay (4)

8-man football

Orcutt Academy (6) at Sierra (3)