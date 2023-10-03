Royals ‘zero in’ on Buena in girls flag football

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos shutout Buena in girls flag football 27-0 to move to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the Channel League.

With the visiting Bulldogs driving late in the first half Jordan Kowalewski intercepted a pass and both teams were scoreless at the break.

The Royals Rio Chesluk had a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second half and Riley Cook also had an interception to finish off a terrific defensive performance by San Marcos.