Royals ‘zero in’ on Buena in girls flag football

San Marcos blanks Buena in girls flag football 27-0.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos shutout Buena in girls flag football 27-0 to move to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the Channel League.

With the visiting Bulldogs driving late in the first half Jordan Kowalewski intercepted a pass and both teams were scoreless at the break.

The Royals Rio Chesluk had a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second half and Riley Cook also had an interception to finish off a terrific defensive performance by San Marcos.

