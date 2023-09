SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the second time this season Dos Pueblos beat rival San Marcos in five sets in girls volleyball.

Down two sets to one the Chargers rallied back and took the fourth set 25-15 and prevailed in the fifth and final set 15-11.

DP is now 6-2 in the Channel League.

Jayden Jones led the Chargers with 15 kills and she added 13 digs.

Elena Thomas led San Marcos with 13 kills.