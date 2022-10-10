Former Santa Barbara quarterback star Deacon Hill enters transfer portal and will leave Wisconsin

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Deacon Hill was fiercely loyal to the University of Wisconsin during the recruiting process when other schools came calling but his time in Madison is coming to a close.

Hill announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal and that he has 3 years of college eligibility left .

Hill was in the Badgers football program for two seasons, appearing in just one game and he did not attempt a pass.

His decision comes one week after head coach Paul Chryst was fired by Wisconsin.

Chryst recruited the 6'3, 250 pound Hill who led the Dons to a CIF-SS Division 8 title game appearance back in 2019.

Hill graduated Santa Barbara High School in 2021.