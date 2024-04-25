Prep Roundup: Dons win Channel League baseball title, local volleyball teams win CIF-SS first round games

SANTA BARBARA Calif. - The Dons scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Ventura 4-3 and capture the Channel League baseball championship.

Zeke Adderley blasted a solo home run in the seventh inning to tie the game and Cal Lutheran-commit Liam Keithley singled in the game-winning RBI later in the inning as Santa Barbara finishes first with a 10-4 league mark.

San Marcos defeated Rio Mesa 4-1 to claim second place in the Channel League, a half game behind the Dons at 9-4-1.

The Royals had won the past three league titles.

Landon Johnson ripped a 2-run home run in the bottom of the third and drove in three runs in the game.

Erik Perez pitched 6 innings for the Royals who dropped Rio Mesa to third in league (9-5) while Pacifica finished fourth.

Also from the Channel League Dos Pueblos beat Buena 12-5.

It was a great start to the CIF-SS boys volleyball playoffs for several local teams.

Channel League champion San Marcos easily swept El Segundo 25-17, 25-14, 25-8 to open up the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.

The Royals advance to next week's quarterfinals where they will play at Servite on Wednesday.

Also from D2, Santa Barbara won at Canyon of Anaheim in 4 sets and Dos Pueblos picked up a road sweep at defending champion Upland.

The Dons will host Beckman on Tuesday in a quarterfinal game while DP is home Wednesday to #1 seed Redondo Union.

In Division 4 Laguna Blanca swept Bolsa Grande and will host Valencia on Saturday in a second round match.