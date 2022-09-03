Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
today at 10:57 pm
Published 10:56 pm

Santa Maria Saints hang on and edge Nipomo 14-13

SANA MARIA.00_00_24_05.Still001
Santa Maria edges Nipomo 14-13.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Nipomo High School went for the win but instead they fell to 0-3 on the season.

Santa Maria stopped Gabe Evans inches short on a two-point conversion attempt with just over one minute left as the Saints edged the Titans 14-13 to move to 2-1 on the year.

Nipomo freshman quarterback Griffin Groshart connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Canales to bring the Titans within one point before the Saints denied them on the two-point conversion.

Santa Maria snapped a 7-7 tie in the third quarter as Isaiah Esquivel returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown right after Nipomo had tied it on a short td run by Evans.

Santa Maria hosts Santa Ynez on Friday, September 9 while Nipomo has a bye.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content