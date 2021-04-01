Santa Barbara Dons win in return to Peabody Stadium

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a happy and winning return to Peabody Stadium for Santa Barbara High School football.

The Dons beat hueneme 34-12 in the program's first game in the renovated Peabody Stadium.

The project broke ground in 2016 and had many delays but the 39 million dollar facility looks spectacular.

Fittingly Dons star quarterback Deacon Hill scored the first touchdown as he ran 34 yards early in the first quarter for the historic td.

The Dons led 7-0 after the first quarter and jumped out in front 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter as Ty Montgomery scored on an 8-yard td run.

The big play of the game came on the final one of the first half as Anthony Lopez intercepted a pass and raced 58 yards for a touchdown as time expired and Santa Barbara led 21-0 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hill was back in the endzone with a short touchdown run to put the Dons up 27-0.

After losing last week at Santa Ynez it was a good bounce back victory for the Dons.

Credit to both teams for making this game happen as Hueneme was originally to play at Carpinteria and the Dons were going to host Cabrillo.

But both Carp and Cabrillo had COVID-19 positive tests and so they could not play but the Dons and Vikings quickly adapted.