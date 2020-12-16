Deacon Hill signs with Wisconsin

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four-star recruit Deacon Hill will play 'big boy' football as he signs his National Letter of Intent and will attend Big Ten school Wisconsin.

The Santa Barbara High School senior quarterback verbally committed to the Badgers before his junior season and despite efforts from other schools like UCLA to change his mind, Hill kept his word.

As a junior the 6'4, 225 pound quarterback threw for over 3,100 yards with 33 touchdown passes and ran for another 13 td's as he led the Dons to a CIF-SS Division 8 championship game appearance.

Hill is hopeful to play some sort of senior season with the Dons during this coronavirus pandemic but he is also anxious to take the field in the near future for Wisconsin.