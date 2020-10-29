Resilient Buddy Melgoza expecting a big senior season

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Buddy Melgoza initially played varsity football at Bishop Diego as a freshman but entering his senior year Melgoza has still only played a handful of games for the Cardinals due to injury.

Melgoza has spent 2020 training and getting stronger to give him the best chance to play his entire senior season which is expected to begin January 8, 2021 against Righetti.

In 2017 Melgoza was brought up to varsity during the Cardinals run to a CIF-State Bowl Game championship but he tore his ACL in his knee.

He sat out his entire sophomore season rehabbing and opened his junior season in 2019 as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals.

He threw two touchdown passes in a season-opening blowout at Cabrillo but just a few games later Melgoza tore his ACL in his other knee and was lost for the season.

The senior quarterback has been training in Santa Barbara at P3 Applied Sports Science and has gained around 20 pounds of muscle.

He says he is now 100 percent and is looking good as Bishop Diego trains and practices for the upcoming season.

Melgoza has received a few small college offers but hopes to land more offers in the near future.

But mostly he just wants to enjoy a healthy senior football season at Bishop Diego.