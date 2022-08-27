Skip to Content
Spectacular 64-yard touchdown run by Gossett highlights big win by Bishop Diego in Sacramento

Qu'Ran Gossett scored 5 touchdowns as Bishop Diego crushed Capital Christian in Sacramento 61-20.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Qu'Ran Gossett ran wild in Sacramento rushing for 181 yards on only 9 carries and he wowed the crowd on his fifth touchdown of the game, a spectacular 64-yard run in which he broke nearly 10 tackles.

The highlight-reel run put a bow on a 61-20 thrashing by Bishop Diego over Capital Christian as the Cardinals moved to 2-0 on the season.

Bryan Trejo returned a punt for a touchdown and also had an interception in the lopsided victory.

Roy Luvu returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown as well.

Bishop Diego hosts Garces Memorial of Bakersfield on Friday at Santa Barbara City College.

