Malachi Johnston verbally commits to Cal Poly

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just days before his senior season begins, Malachi Johnston knows that his football days will not end after his high school games are done.

The Santa Barbara High School standout lineman verbally committed to Cal Poly.

"I am really grateful for that opportunity to get to keep playing football," said Johnston. "I think I am a very, very lucky person to get to play football another 4-5 years."

Johnston has been a team captain for the Dons ever since his sophomore season.

"Guys respect him," began Dons head coach Nate Mendoza. "He is not afraid to be harsh on his teammates, he is not afraid to be harsh on his coaches. We love everything about him, high character, high intensity, great leader."

Johnston has not allowed a sack over the past two seasons.

Santa Barbara plays at Camarillo on Friday, August 22nd at 7 p.m.