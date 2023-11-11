Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Friday Football Focus CIF Quarterfinal Edition

CDM DONS.00_02_37_18.Still001
Friday Football Focus Quarterfinal edition
By
New
Published 12:11 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of CIF-Southern Section and CIF-Central Section quarterfinal playoff games from Fresno to Thousand Oaks.

Segment 1: Corona del Mar edges Santa Barbara 24-21, St. Bonaventure defeats Cajon 37-19 and Mission Prep hangs on to beat Porterville 15-14.

https://youtu.be/Um-DQgwR_O0
Segment 1

Segment 2: Atascadero loses to Washington Union 41-13 and Santa Maria falls at Dos Palos 45-28

https://youtu.be/0dlhYTQZEac
Segment 2

Segment 3: Morro Bay defeats Orosi 35-25

https://youtu.be/qA-p2gdGE0E
Segment 3

Segment 4: Thousand Oaks beats Bonita 19-13 and Valley Christian Academy wins in Carpinteria against Cate 61-26

https://youtu.be/MIoA6323Hzw
Segment 4

Segment 5: Results

https://youtu.be/ylGW9Us_xJQ
Segment 5

Article Topic Follows: Friday Football Focus

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

