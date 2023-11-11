Friday Football Focus CIF Quarterfinal Edition

Segment 4: Thousand Oaks beats Bonita 19-13 and Valley Christian Academy wins in Carpinteria against Cate 61-26

Segment 2: Atascadero loses to Washington Union 41-13 and Santa Maria falls at Dos Palos 45-28

Segment 1: Corona del Mar edges Santa Barbara 24-21, St. Bonaventure defeats Cajon 37-19 and Mission Prep hangs on to beat Porterville 15-14.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of CIF-Southern Section and CIF-Central Section quarterfinal playoff games from Fresno to Thousand Oaks.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.