Friday Football Focus Week 7 highlights

Segment 1: Mission Prep defeats Lompoc 19-14, Arroyo Grande wins at Righetti 31-8, St. Joseph beats Paso Robles 35-7 and Nipomo wins at Santa Ynez 24-21.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from local high school football games in the 805 area

