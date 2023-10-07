Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Friday Football Focus Week 7 highlights

Published 12:30 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from local high school football games in the 805 area

Segment 1: Mission Prep defeats Lompoc 19-14, Arroyo Grande wins at Righetti 31-8, St. Joseph beats Paso Robles 35-7 and Nipomo wins at Santa Ynez 24-21.

Segment 2: Santa Maria beats Cabrillo 56-30, Ventura wins at San Marcos 30-10, Rio Mesa defeats Buena 34-13

Segment 3: Oxnard defeats Dos Pueblos 34-15, Santa Paula wins at Carpinteria 42-14

Segment 4: Oaks Christian defeats Bishop Diego 49-13, St. Bonaventure blanks Westlake 21-0

Segment 5: Results of games

