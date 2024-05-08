DP Golfer Teddy Vigna wins CIF-SS Northern Individual Regional with record performance

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School junior Teddy Vigna won the CIF-SS Northern Individual Regional in record fashion.

He tied the course record at Los Robles Golf Course with a 9-under par 61 to claim the title in a field of 118 golfers.

The top 20 golfers advance to next week's CIF-SS Individual Championships.

San Marcos golfers Shams Jahangir-Arshad and Andy Keenan also advance to the May 16th finals after shooting par (70).

Vigna did not card a bogey and he shot a 5-under par 29 on the front 9.